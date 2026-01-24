About 100 girls from across Israel gathered ahead of Shabbat at the Black Arrow memorial overlooking the Gaza Strip for a weekend focused on ideological training and practical preparation for future settlement in Gaza.

During the Shabbat, participants met with senior women activists from the Nahala movement, including Tchiya Chaim, coordinator of settlement core groups; Hadar Bar-Chai, coordinator of the core group at the temporary Halutzei Gaza site; veteran activist Shoshana Bauer; and Nahala spokesperson Ayelet Shlissel. The program also included a tour that reached within several hundred meters of the Gaza border.

Discussions throughout the weekend centered on translating ideological vision into concrete steps on the ground, with an emphasis on readiness for establishing Jewish communities in Gaza.

Chaim highlighted the determination and enthusiasm of the participants, pointing to what she described as the energy and commitment of young women eager to advance the goal of Jewish settlement in the area.

Organizers said the Shabbat served as a key preparatory event ahead of Nahala’s planned planting activity scheduled for Thursday, 18 Shevat (February 5). The movement called on the public to reject what it described as 'the dictates of Trump's Board of Peace' and insisted that, in its view, the only viable solution for Gaza is full Jewish settlement.

The Board of Peace charter signing included a presentation by Jared Kushner of a map of Gaza redeveloped with an emphasis on industry, commercial areas, and international tourism. The plan included Israel fully withdrawing from Gaza.