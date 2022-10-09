Nahala movement aims to spend Sukkot in Evyatar

Dozens of Israeli citizens intend to arrive today (Sunday) in the village of Evyatar in Samaria, where, according to the agreement with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, a yeshiva is supposed to be established. The agreement that has not been realized so far. The prospective residents are arriving with the aim of celebrating the first day of Sukkot instead, as reported in the Israel Hayom newspaper.

The citizens' demand, represented by the Nahala movement, is that the government allow a civilian community to reside in Evyatar alongside the continued military presence.

Nahala is well aware that security forces may try to prevent them from reaching the village. On the last Seder night, a closed military area was declared closed in order to prevent them from coming. Nahala has stated that in any case they intend to celebrate the holiday in the nearby fields. "No one is going to go home." Nahala claims their protest is a double one, both due to the problematic security situation and due to the agreement that has not yet come into effect.

At the same time, the Nahala movement is preparing for a variety of activities, tours and prayers at the new villages which they founded about four months ago. Nahala points out that since then, approximately ten thousand people from all over the country have participated in non-stop activities at the various points.

In preparation for the holiday, Rabbi Chaim Druckman sent a blessing to the movement. "I am really happy to bless the Nahala movement in preparation for the blessed activity that should take place on the Sukkot holiday. The holiday is very significant for the Land of Israel. On the Sukkot holiday we received three good gifts - the exodus from Egypt, the giving of the Torah and the inheritance of the land. Many blessings and success."

The leaders of the movement are also active in the political sphere, and have established a political forum that represents 22 such villages. The forum submitted an official request to Likud Chairman Benjamin Netanyahu and Religious Zionist Chairman Bezalel Smotrich, requesting to be admitted to the meetings where the demand will be raised to include the new villages of the Nahala movement in the next government's platform and building plan.