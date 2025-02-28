I just finished watching the spectacular movie, Gladiator II, and was again reminded of the pain and anguish Rome brought to millions of different peoples in its quest for glory and power.

This, of course, hit home regarding the plight of my own beleaguered peopleht , due to the insatiable hunger of the Roman Eagle.

Tacitus, Cassius Dio, Pliny, and Josephus were Roman and Roman sponsored historians who left an enormous record regarding the two major wars of the Jewish People to rid their land of these cruel, pagan occupiers.

Several other significant revolts of the Jews occurred as well clear up until the eve of the jihadi Arab invasions of Muhammad’s imperialist, colonizing Caliphal successor armies when they burst out of the increasingly desiccated Arabian Peninsula in search of, quite literally, greener pastures. Scores of thousands of Judaean warriors joined their Persian allies in fighting the hated Byzantine successors to the Roman occupying power: