The Attorney General’s Office has informed the families of the victims of the Meron disaster that the criminal review of the case is still ongoing, and that at this stage no decision has been made regarding the opening of a criminal investigation or the filing of indictments. The notification was delivered to the families through their legal representatives.

According to the letter, the matter was referred at the end of December to the Office of the Deputy Attorney General for Criminal Affairs, following which a renewed examination of the materials collected in the case began. The Ministry of Justice noted that since the publication of the state-appointed investigative committee’s report on the Meron disaster, many additional materials-documents, testimonies, and data-have been submitted to the prosecutor’s office, requiring a thorough and detailed review.

The letter stated that, to date, no decision has been made regarding whether to reopen a criminal investigation or to prosecute any individuals, and that further discussions are taking place among professional bodies to complete the review. It also noted that additional investigative and enforcement actions are required, and that the complexity of the case and the volume of material necessitate prolonged handling.

The letter further indicated that, once the review is complete, a decision will be made regarding whether there is sufficient evidentiary basis to initiate criminal proceedings, and this decision will be communicated to the families.

The families were highly dissatisfied with the prosecutor’s response. Speaking to Israel National News - Arutz Sheva, family representatives said: “We understand that the prosecution and police are eager to cover up the investigation into the Meron disaster. Otherwise, there is no reasonable explanation why, almost two years after the investigative committee and despite its clear recommendations, criminal investigations have still not been opened."

The Meron disaster, which occurred on Lag BaOmer 5781, claimed the lives of 45 people and left hundreds injured. Since the disaster, a state investigative committee was established, civil lawsuits were filed, and there continues to be widespread public demand to hold those responsible for the failures leading to the tragedy accountable.