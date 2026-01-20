Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrived on Tuesday in Davos, Switzerland, ahead of his participation in the World Economic Forum.

Upon his arrival, Herzog met with Annalena Baerbock, president of the United Nations General Assembly and former German foreign minister. The two leaders discussed political and legal issues related to the international community’s approach toward Israel.

During the meeting, Herzog emphasized that he plans to raise at the forum the exclusion of senior Israeli officials from international platforms, as well as the lifting of sanctions and proceedings imposed on Israel by the International Criminal Court. He described these measures as actions that undermine Israel’s legitimacy and restrict its ability to participate in discussions shaping the future of the region and the world.

“It is unacceptable that disgraceful international politics, repeatedly used against the State of Israel, should be employed in international legal forums to prevent senior officials from the only democracy in the Middle East from attending the World Economic Forum in Davos-a conference aimed at shaping the future of the world and the Middle East. Israel is not only defending its citizens but is also on the front lines protecting the free world against the evil empire of the Iranian regime and its terrorist proxies," Herzog said.

He added: “Preventing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu-or, for that matter, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant-from participating in a global forum aimed at shaping the future of the Middle East through such legal mechanisms is a reward for terrorism. Anyone who truly wishes to ‘build trust’ cannot exclude those on the front lines of the struggle. Israel’s leaders and decision-makers should be welcomed everywhere, on every stage."

Herzog also stressed the urgency of action by European countries and the international community. “It is essential that the international community and European states act swiftly to put an end to this disgraceful case of baseless sanctions," he said.