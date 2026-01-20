Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai on Tuesday presented the municipality’s 2025 enforcement data regarding the use of electric two-wheeled vehicles, detailing a sharp rise in fines and confiscations over the past year.

According to Huldai, enforcement reached unprecedented levels, with more than 55,000 fines issued and nearly 2,500 electric scooters and bicycles confiscated from riders found violating traffic laws. The enforcement included a 2024 law requiring all such vehicles to have license plates and the riders to be licensed.

He attributed the increase to a significant expansion of the municipal enforcement unit, alongside the widespread deployment of traffic cameras along the city’s main roads. The cameras were installed on major thoroughfares to monitor and document violations.

“I would gladly forgo every shekel collected from these fines," Huldai said, “if it meant creating a strong riding culture that respects the law and prioritizes pedestrian safety."

Huldai added that the municipality will continue investing in improved infrastructure for riders, while urging the public to comply with regulations. “Ride carefully and according to the law, wear a helmet, install license plates, and do not endanger pedestrians on the sidewalks," he said.