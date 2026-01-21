At the IAC National Summit, Australian broadcaster and commentator Erin Molan spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about her outspoken support for Israel, rising antisemitism, and why she believes the struggle to “tell the truth to the world" has no clear endpoint.

Molan reflected on the significance of attending a major pro-Israel event for Jewish Americans despite not being Jewish or American. She said the summit reaffirmed her belief that Israel and its allies are united by shared values that underpin Western civilization.

“I look at what the people here value, what they fight for, and it aligns with the vast majority of Western civilization - freedom, democracy, hope," Molan said. “Technology, medical science, military capability - everything here is exactly what I believe in."

Molan emphasized that the U.S.-Israel relationship is one of mutual benefit rather than dependency. She rejected the notion that Israel is merely a recipient of American support, arguing instead that the alliance is based on equality and shared strategic and moral interests.

Turning to the global rise in antisemitism, Molan spoke emotionally about recent violent attacks in Australia, including the Bondi Beach shooting attack, and the broader climate that preceded it. While she described the attack as shocking, she said it did not come as a surprise.

“Every action that had occurred in Australia up until that point led towards this kind of violence," she said, citing what she described as the normalization of anti-Jewish hatred and the demonization of Israel following the October 7th massacre.

Molan stressed that violence targeting Jewish communities ultimately threatens society as a whole. Extremist attacks, she said, do not distinguish between Jews and non-Jews once violence is unleashed.

“This impacts everybody," she said. “That kind of attack will happen again, and they don’t care who you are. They want to kill and destroy."

Asked whether there can be a “day after" the current war in Israel or the broader information battle surrounding it, Molan expressed skepticism. Drawing on her experience in Australia, she said moments of calm can be deceptive.

“I don’t think, unfortunately, where this hate exists, you can ever truly have a day after," she said. “You can’t ever fully relax."

She pointed to ongoing threats from Iran and extremist proxies worldwide as reasons the fight against antisemitism and misinformation must continue even when global attention fades.

Despite this grim assessment, Molan ended on a note of cautious optimism. She said hope can still be found in everyday moments - supportive words from strangers, the resilience of young people, and family connections.

“There is light in every single day," she said. “That is what we choose to focus on, and that is why we endure the hell that sometimes exists - so we can have space for the light."