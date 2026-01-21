



Rabbi Yuval Cherlow, an ethics expert and founding member of the Tzohar rabbinical organization, spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News at the Israeli American Council (IAC) National Summit, addressing the growing influence of Israeli-Americans, Jewish unity, and his efforts to reform mental health awareness and support in Israel. Rabbi Yuval Cherlow, an ethics expert and founding member of the Tzohar rabbinical organization, spoke withat the Israeli American Council (IAC) National Summit, addressing the growing influence of Israeli-Americans, Jewish unity, and his efforts to reform mental health awareness and support in Israel.

Rabbi Cherlow emphasized his desire to strengthen connections between Jews in Israel and the United States, rather than judging Israelis who have chosen to live abroad.

“I decided not to justify and not to judge," Rabbi Cherlow said. “There are many Israelis here and many good American Jews. What matters most to me is being connected. That is why I came from Israel to be here with Jews all over the United States."

The IAC was founded largely by Israelis who relocated to America, often referred to in Israel as yordim (those who descended). While the phenomenon has sometimes been viewed critically, Rabbi Cherlow stressed the importance of unity and shared purpose over labels.

He noted that the summit reflects two powerful trends: a strong desire for Jewish identity and an outspoken commitment to supporting the State of Israel.

“There are two notions here," he explained. “One is the fact that there is a large Jewish community that we must be connected to. The second is the great support for the State of Israel. Israel is important to the people here, and at the same time, it serves them as well. Having a homeland to be connected to is vital for American Jewry. It’s a win-win situation."

During his visit, Rabbi Cherlow also focused on an issue he has been championing for years: mental health reform in Israel. He described mental health patients as “the backyard of the medical system," often isolated, stigmatized, and underserved.

“People are ashamed, families don’t know what to do, and mental health hospitals are often separated from the regular medical system," he said. “We decided four years ago to change the image, the support, and the entire approach."

The need, he noted, has become even more urgent in the wake of the Swords of Iron war, with soldiers, families, and civilians coping with widespread trauma.

Rabbi Cherlow outlined five major initiatives he and his partners have advanced: support networks and hotlines for families; community connections between towns and mental health hospitals; extensive religious guidance addressing mental health; peer groups for young people coping with mental illness, including married support groups; and sustained pressure on the Israeli government to reform mental health policy.

“There is more awareness today, and part of that is the result of our work," he said. “But there is still much more to be done."