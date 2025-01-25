In recent years, the flow of donations to Israel by concerned Jewish philanthropists has reached record levels, with millions of dollars directed toward Israeli defense and military expenditures. While the importance of maintaining Israel’s security cannot be overstated, it’s time to ask a critical question: Why do Jewish donors overwhelmingly prioritize military aid over supporting the educational institutions that foster the spiritual and intellectual growth of Israel’s future leaders?

At the heart of Israeli society, particularly in religious communities, the Hesder Yeshiva program plays a central role in shaping the character and values of the next generation. Hesder Yeshivas combine rigorous religious study with military service, providing a unique framework where students grow spiritually and intellectually, while also serving the country in uniform. The purpose of this model is to create individuals who contribute not just to Israel’s defense, but to its moral and ethical development, all while integrating Torah study into their lives.

However, despite the tremendous importance of these institutions, the financial resources flowing toward Hesder Yeshivas pale in comparison to the massive contributions directed at Israel's defense sector. While donations to defense efforts often attract significant political support, funding for religious education lags far behind. This disparity raises important questions about the priorities of both Jewish donors, and Israeli leadership as well.

The result of this imbalance is twofold: on one hand, Israel’s military capabilities continue to expand and strengthen, ensuring its immediate survival in a volatile region. On the other hand, Israel's future spiritual and intellectual growth, which relies heavily on institutions like Hesder Yeshivas, struggles to gain the financial support it deserves. Without a generation grounded in Torah learning, ethical leadership, and intellectual growth, Israel may secure its physical safety, but risk losing its soul.

There’s no denying the necessity of maintaining Israel's military strength—after all, security is paramount in a region rife with conflict and existential threats. But while Jewish philanthropists’ donations toward Israel’s defense are essential for short-term survival, it’s the long-term survival and flourishing of the Jewish state that depends on its future leaders, those who are cultivated in the classrooms of Hesder Yeshivas. By not giving these institutions the financial support they deserve, we risk building a nation whose military might is unchallenged, yet whose spiritual and ethical foundation may weaken over time.

Furthermore, the disproportionate emphasis on military aid underscores a broader problem: it perpetuates a worldview that sees military strength as the ultimate solution to Israel’s challenges, while ignoring the quieter, but equally vital need, for moral and spiritual fortitude. In a world where Israel’s enemies are not just determined by physical proximity, but by ideological and cultural forces, education must be seen as a critical tool for defense. The values taught in Hesder Yeshivas—faith, perseverance, and commitment to Torah—are just as necessary for Israel's resilience as its missile-defense systems.

Imagine if Jewish donors, who already contribute so generously to Israel’s defense, began directing a portion of their philanthropic efforts toward the Hesder Yeshiva program. The impact would be profound: a new generation of leaders who are not only soldiers, but also scholars, who approach their responsibilities with a deep sense of moral clarity and commitment to the values that define Israel as a Jewish state. Such an investment would not only secure Israel’s borders, but also its soul.

It’s time for Jewish donors to reconsider where their money goes when it comes to supporting Israel. The next time a fundraiser for Israeli defense takes place, perhaps it’s worth asking: How can we balance this with an equal commitment to education—especially religious education that ensures Israel’s strength in ways that go beyond the battlefield? When we invest in Hesder Yeshivas, we invest in the future of Israel—not just its security, but its heart.