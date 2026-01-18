TV presenter and journalist Piers Morgan has been hospitalized in London following a mishap at a hotel restaurant, where he tripped over a small step.

The 60-year-old host of the YouTube show Piers Morgan Uncensored revealed that the fall resulted in a fractured femur, requiring hip replacement surgery. He is currently recovering in hospital and expects to be on crutches for the next six weeks.

Morgan shared the news with his characteristic humor, tweeting: "New Year off to a cracking start! I blame Donald Trump."

Morgan has a long history of comedic jabs at the US president, including comedic parodies of Trump's presidential campaign and tariff policy.