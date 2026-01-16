The weekly Channel 12 News poll, published on Thursday evening, indicates that if elections were held today, Likud would remain the largest party in the Knesset with 26 seats - an increase of one seat compared to the previous poll. Naftali Bennett’s party follows closely with 22 seats, also up by one.

Next in line are the Democrats, led by Yair Golan, with 12 seats, and Yesh Atid, led by Yair Lapid, with 9 seats - both unchanged from the previous survey.

Otzma Yehudit, led by Itamar Ben Gvir, gains one seat, bringing its total to 9, while United Torah Judaism also rises by one, reaching 8 seats. Shas, Yisrael Beytenu, and Yashar! (led by Gadi Eisenkot) all remain steady with 8 seats each.

In the Arab political arena, Hadash-Ta’al and the Joint List each receive 5 seats, consistent with the previous poll. In contrast, the Religious Zionist Party, led by Bezalel Smotrich, once again falls below the electoral threshold, after previously crossing it last week with 4 seats.

Additional parties failing to pass the threshold include Blue and White, led by Benny Gantz (2.4%), Balad, led by Sami Abu Shehadeh (1.7%), and the Reservists’ Party, led by Yoaz Hendel (1.4%).

According to the poll, the Zionist opposition parties gain one seat, bringing their total to 59, while the coalition bloc weakens to 51 seats. The Arab parties together hold a combined total of 10 seats.

This means that, as in previous polls, neither bloc has the ability to form a government without cross-bloc cooperation or the inclusion of Arab parties.