Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requested that US President Donald Trump postpone any military action against Iran, according to a report by The New York Times.

The phone call between the two leaders took place at midnight last night, amid widespread protests across Iran and ongoing American discussions regarding the possibility of an attack.

Netanyahu expressed concerns that Israel is not prepared for an Iranian response in the event of a US strike, and thus asked Trump to delay the attack on Iran.

Trump himself stated that he received information from reliable sources in Iran indicating that the regime had stopped executing and harming protesters, which could signal an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

However, US officials clarified that the military option remains on the table, and the final decision will be made based on developments on the ground.

According to a diplomatic source in the Gulf quoted in the report, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and Egypt also sent messages to the US administration requesting that they refrain from attacking Iran, out of concern for regional escalation. These countries also reached out to Tehran, urging it not to respond militarily in the event of an attack.

Iran closed its airspace to civilian flights last night but later reopened it.

According to reports, the Pentagon lowered the level of alert at the US Air Force base in Qatar and began to return troops that had been relocated out of concern for an imminent strike.