The Home Front Command on Thursday morning activated earthquake alerts for Dead Sea region and Jordan Valley.

Israelis reported feeling the quake, including in Jerusalem. The epicenter of the quake was near Dimona.

The Geological Survey of Israel initially reported a magnitude if 3.9, similar to that of other recent earthquakes in the area. It later updated the magnitude to 4.2.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported: "Following the alerts of an earthquake in various areas of Israel, the MDA hotline has thus far not received reports of injuries."