The Knesset plenum has approved an amendment that significantly expands the grounds for disqualifying candidates and lists from running in municipal elections.

Under the amendment, an individual candidate or a slate may be barred from participating in municipal elections if their goals or actions include denying the existence of the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, inciting racism, or supporting an armed struggle by an enemy state or terrorist organization against Israel. Such support will be assessed, among other factors, based on public statements and actual conduct.

The law also outlines the legal process for disqualification. It stipulates that the disqualification of a list or candidate will be handled by the chair of the regional election committee.

The local election committee, the Attorney General, or a representative acting on their behalf may petition to disqualify a list. However, disqualifying an individual candidate will require the support of two-thirds of the local election committee members.

Decisions may be appealed to the chair of the Central Elections Committee for the Knesset and, subsequently, to the Supreme Court on legal grounds only.

The bill’s sponsor, MK Hanoch Milwidsky (Likud), said after the law’s approval, “This law is not aimed at Arab candidates and is not intended to harm Arab local authorities. Just as the fight against crime is a shared interest for all Israeli citizens, so too must the fight against terrorism be a shared interest for everyone."

MK Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu) added, “Just as someone who supports terrorism cannot enter the Knesset, the same should apply to local authorities. I hope we won’t need to use this law, but if there are candidates who support armed struggle against the State of Israel, they must be blocked."