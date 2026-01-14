Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi claimed today (Wednesday) that Israel is dragging the United States into a war with Iran.

The Iranian Foreign Minister retweeted a post by Channel 14 reporter Tamir Morag, saying, “Israel has always wanted to drag the US into wars on its behalf. But surprisingly, this time they are saying the quiet part out loud." The tweet Morag shared stated that foreign elements are arming the protesters in Iran with live ammunition, which is why hundreds of regime members have been killed.

Araqchi wrote on the tweet, highlighting the part from the report that said "foreign elements are arming" the protesters: “With blood in our streets, Israel is openly proud that it has ‘armed protesters with live weapons,’ and ‘this is the reason for the hundreds of deaths.’" He added, “Now President Trump should know exactly where to turn to stop the killings."

Morag responded to the Iranian Foreign Minister: “Thank you, Foreign Minister Araqchi, for this tweet, which clarifies to President Trump how you think he is foolish and easily manipulated. You won’t be able to distract attention from the bloodbath that you and your terrorist friends are carrying out on your own people. The blood of tens of thousands of Iranians is on your hands, and soon you will be held accountable for it."

He continued: “The cranes you hang your own people from will soon be used to hang your own bodies. However, I am glad that you attribute such high credibility to Channel 14, but allow me to correct you: unlike the oppressive regime you lead, Israel has a free press, and its publications do not represent the government - including those of Channel 14."

"One more thing, Mr. Foreign Minister: just before your term ends, remember that it’s not just the Israelis who hate you, but nearly everyone: the Kurds, the Baloch, the Ahvazis, and the Azerbaijanis - they all want to see you gone, and they’re arming the people you are massacring," Morag concluded.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid criticized Morag’s publication, saying: “Channel 14, which even in the Arab world is understood to be Netanyahu's propaganda channel, hinted yesterday that Israel is supplying weapons to the protesters in Iran. The Iranian Foreign Minister quickly quoted them as proof that Israel is behind the protests. What good is that? Why help the Iranian regime and weaken the protesters? Even their irresponsibility should have a limit."