Israeli Ambassador to the United States, Dr. Yechiel Leiter, made an official visit to the Lockheed Martin factory producing F-35 stealth fighter jets, highlighting the strategic defense cooperation between Israel and the US.

During the visit, Ambassador Leiter emphasized the deep professional and moral ties between the two countries. "The story of the founding of Israel and the ingathering of the exiles is a story of ‘I will carry you on eagle’s wings and bring you to me.’ We have always seen these eagle’s wings as representing the gathering of our people. But a country also needs eagle’s wings to protect itself. The cooperation between our pilots and Lockheed Martin is proof that one plus one can sometimes be more than two-it’s much more than that," he said.

Leiter praised the collaboration with Lockheed Martin, noting that the company itself benefits from the experience and expertise of the Israeli Air Force. "I heard from the company’s executives how much we contribute back in skill and professionalism, and how the capabilities of our Air Force help them improve their product," he said.

Chauncey McIntosh, Vice President of Lockheed Martin and head of the F-35 program, added: "It is a great honor to host you and discuss Israel’s program and the significance of this partnership. We had the opportunity to see the 49th and 50th F-35 jets set to arrive soon in Israel, just a decade after the first aircraft. This partnership is built on innovation and the friendship between our leaderships and industries, and we look forward to continuing it."

At the conclusion of the visit, Ambassador Leiter was given the honor of signing one of the F-35s expected to enter operational service with the Israeli Air Force. He dedicated his signature to his son, Lt. Col. Moshe Yedidya Leiter, a Sayeret Matkal soldier who fell in the War of Iron Swords.

He signed the jet: "In memory of my firstborn son, an Israeli hero - Sayeret Matkal officer Lt. Col. Moshe Yedidya Leiter, of blessed memory. ‘I will carry you on eagle’s wings and bring you to me.’"