Director General of the IMoD concluded a working visit to Washington D.C. Thursday, after meeting with U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) and Department of State (DOS) leadership and Lockheed Martin and Boeing executives.

Director General Zamir met with Counselor of the U.S. Department of State, Mr. Derek Chollet, Under Secretary of Defense for A&S, Mr. William LaPlante, Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Ms. Sasha Baker, United States Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, Ambassador Bonnie Jenkins, Director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), Mr. James Hursch, and additional senior officials.

The visit underscored the close cooperation between Israel and the United States since the beginning of the ongoing “Swords of Iron” war. Maj. Gen. (Res.) Zamir engaged in discussions with his American counterparts about armament procurement, aligning with preparations for evolving combat scenarios. The discussions also focused on plans for force build-up in the upcoming multi-year strategy, including the acquisition of advanced platforms and capabilities to maintain the IDF’s qualitative military edge and readiness for diverse scenarios. This approach integrates lessons learned from the war into strategies for obtaining military equipment.

In meetings with senior government officials, Director General Zamir addressed the current combat situation in Gaza and the ongoing conflict with Hezbollah in the north. Additionally, discussions focused on countering Iranian aggression seeking to harm Israel and destabilize the Middle East.

The Director General also met with executives of major American defense industries including Lockheed Martin Senior Vice President of Global Business Development & Strategy, Mr. Michael Williamson, Lockheed Martin Executive Vice President of Aeronautics, Mr. Greg Ulmer, and President Boeing Defense and Space, Mr. Ted Colbert. They discussed existing agreements as well as the IMOD’s plan to advance new agreements for the procurement of military armaments and advanced equipment.

Director General Zamir expressed his gratitude on behalf of Defense Minister Gallant and the Israeli defense establishment to the United States for its unprecedented commitment to the State of Israel and for supporting its defense needs.

The Director General was accompanied by the Director of the Policy & Pol-Mil Bureau, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Dror Shalom, Head of the IDF Planning Directorate, Maj. Gen. Eyal Harel, Israel Defense and Armed Forces Attaché to the U.S., Maj. Gen. Hidai Zilberman, Head of the IMoD Procurement Mission, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Michel Ben Baruch, and other senior officials.