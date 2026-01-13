The political-security cabinet convened tonight (Tuesday) for a discussion amid rising tensions with Iran and internal protests against the regime in Tehran.

According to security sources, the IDF has raised the alert level in several systems, including the air defense system and the Iron Dome, in preparation for possible escalation scenarios.

The IDF is preparing for the expansion of operations, depending on possible developments in the Iranian theater.

At the same time, US President Donald Trump published a message of support to the protesters in Iran.

President Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform today (Tuesday): "Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP."