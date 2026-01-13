Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Tuesday with Yaakov Harari, who was released last night from prison in Venezuela and landed in Israel a short time ago.

Harari, 72, was held for over a year by the Maduro regime along with dozens of other Western hostages.

Also participating in the call were Harari's daughters, Yael and Ya'ara, who expressed their deep appreciation to the State of Israel, the Prime Minister, the Jewish community in Caracas, and all of the state’s envoys for the unceasing efforts to release their father from prison and bring him home.

Prime Minister Netanyahu congratulated the Harari family and wished Yaakov and his loved ones health, a swift recovery and a return to a regular routine following the nightmare they endured.

The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Mossad, and Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch for their work. He also thanked the US administration, and the German, Austrian and Italian governments for the assistance they provided to Israel during the process of returning Harari to Israel.