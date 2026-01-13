Rabbi Dov Lando, the head of the Slabodka Yeshiva and a leading Lithuanian-haredi rabbi, today (Tuesday) reiterated his stance on the draft law issue and called for not participating in protests.

"Some are going out against it, they are holding demonstrations, and they are doing great harm. Do not participate in the demonstrations!" he said during a conversation as part of preparations for the fifth annual education conference of the 'Hazino' Center.

Rabbi Lando was asked how the supervisors and educators can calm down the young men who are troubled and confused by the current situation. "The harsh decrees, the conscription decree, is not an easy matter, and we are doing everything possible to ensure a better situation," he said.

When asked how a young man can strengthen himself not to worry, he replied: "He should be careful, be cautious, and we are making the utmost efforts. He should know that we are doing everything possible."

"We need to give them the feeling that we care for them very much, very, very much. This is something that greatly occupies the elders of the generation, and they are making every effort."

In his remarks, he also criticized those going out to protest, hinting at the actions of the 'Jerusalem Faction.' "There are also those who disturb and hold demonstrations and other nonsense - do not participate in the demonstrations!"

"Tell them that we care for them very much, the elders of the generation care and are making every effort. And there are those who are ruining it, with demonstrations and other things. Be careful and cautious, and we hope, with God's help, that the actions of the elders of the generation will succeed. Everything is in God's hands," he concluded.