In a recent interview with The New York Times, President Donald Trump stated that antisemites are not welcome in the Republican Party or the MAGA movement.

"I think we don’t need them," Trump said. "I think we don’t like them." When pressed on whether he condemns antisemitism, he replied simply, "Certainly."

The remarks come amid growing tensions within conservative circles over antisemitic rhetoric from certain far-right figures, including Tucker Carlson and Candace Owen.

Trump emphasized his strong pro-Israel record and personal ties to the Jewish community as evidence of his stance. He highlighted receiving the Israel Prize - described as Israel's highest honor - presented by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, noting it was the first time the award had been given to someone outside Israel.

"My daughter happens to be Jewish, beautiful, three grandchildren are Jewish," Trump said. "I’m very proud of them. I’m very proud of the whole, that whole family. I am the least antisemitic person probably there is anywhere in the world."