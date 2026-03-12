Social media footage published to Twitter recently shows a Jewish man confronting a passenger with a swastika tattoo on a cruise ship.

The tattoo is part of a larger series on the man's back, indicating the preference for the Nazi use of the swastika over its previous incarnations as a peace symbol in several Asian civilizations.

The confrontation rapidly escalates until the ship's crew arrives, with the Jewish man demanding that the tattooed passenger be removed.

Other passengers can be heard mocking the Jewish man as he speaks with the crew.