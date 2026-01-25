As part of his visit to Israel marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Chair of the US Department of Justice Task Force on Combating Antisemitism, Mr. Leo Terrell, arrived on Sunday at the Western Wall for a visit and prayer.

During his visit to the Wall, Terrell offered a special prayer for an end to the rising antisemitism around the world, as well as a prayer for peace among nations and countries.

"It's hard to speak being in this spiritual holy land. I'm here to accept an award. This is the first time I've been to the State of Israel and if I had any wish or blessing, let the Israeli people live in peace and let's stop the war. And more importantly, let's stop the hatred towards Jewish people. It's a privilege to be here and God bless the State of Israel," Terrell stated.

Terrell toured various sites in the Western Wall Tunnels and the new exhibition, “Gateway to Heaven," which recently opened to visitors at the Western Wall, and signed the visitors’ book: “Let the Jewish people live in peace. Protect Israel - may God bless the people of Israel."