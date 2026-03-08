רבבות פתקים פונו מאבני הכותל הקרן למורשת הכותל המערבי

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation conducted the traditional removal of prayer notes this morning (Sunday) ahead of Passover, revealing moving information about prayers coming from the heart of enemy countries.

As part of the operation, tens of thousands of prayer notes that had been placed between the stones over the past six months were removed and will be transferred for dedicated burial in accordance with Jewish law.

The removal was coordinated by the Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, and the CEO of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, Mordechai (Soli) Eliav.

During the ceremony, both recited prayers for success in the struggle against Israel’s enemies, primarily Iran, for the safety of IDF soldiers and security forces, and for the well-being of US military personnel.

The Foundation noted that alongside prayers for the peace of the State of Israel and the safety of soldiers, this year prayers also arrived from many places around the world, including countries considered hostile to Israel.

Sources from the Foundation stated: “At this time, when the people of Israel are facing challenges and seeking heavenly mercy, we see how thousands of prayers continue to reach the stones of the Western Wall from across the country and around the world."

They further highlighted that this year, notes submitted via the Foundation’s website stood out, sent by citizens of hostile countries, including Iran, Yemen, Iraq, Qatar, Lebanon, Pakistan, Sudan, Jordan, Egypt, and Kazakhstan, containing requests for peace, reconciliation, and building connections between peoples and nations.

They added that the removal of the prayer notes was carried out according to halachic guidelines, using gloves and single-use wooden tools to preserve the sanctity of the site and the privacy of the notes. The notes were collected in special bags and will be buried in a dedicated genizah.