IDF Ground Forces Commander Major General Tamir Yadai will resign his position for personal reasons.

Yadai has informed IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi of his decision, and said that he intends to resign in the coming weeks. Halevi has approved his request.

Sources in the IDF believe that Yadai's decision stems from the estimation that Halevi does not intend to recommend him for the position of Deputy Chief of Staff.

Yadai began serving in the IDF in 1988, and served in Battalion 51. Since then, he has commanded Battalion 13 and the Egoz Unit, served as the Golani Brigade Commander, and become one of the leading field commanders.

Following the Second Lebanon War, Yadai commanded the IDF's 80th Division, and then the Judea and Samaria Division, the Home Front Command, the Central Command, and the Ground Forces.