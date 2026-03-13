Authorities have identified the gunman involved in a shooting at Old Dominion University (ODU) in Norfolk, Virginia on Thursday morning, as Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, 36, from Sterling, Virginia, NBC News reported.

Jalloh, a former member of the Army National Guard, opened fire at around 10:49 a.m. on Thursday morning in Constant Hall, targeting a group of students, including members of the university's ROTC program.

The attack resulted in one death and two injuries. Police responded quickly to the scene, and Jalloh was killed.

FBI Director Kash Patel credited a group of brave students for intervening and subduing the gunman, likely preventing further loss of life. The shooting is being investigated as an act of terrorism.

Jalloh's identity was confirmed by law enforcement officials, who shared details of his criminal background. In 2016, Jalloh was convicted of attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist organization and plotting to murder US military personnel.

He had previously been arrested for attempting to buy firearms and was sentenced to 11 years in prison. Jalloh was released in 2024 after serving nearly 85% of his sentence.

The victims, whose identities have not yet been released, were transported to a local hospital. One is deceased, while the other two are in stable condition.

Following the attack, ODU issued an urgent alert and later confirmed that the shooter had been neutralized. The campus is no longer under threat, but classes were canceled for the rest of the day, and the university will remain closed on Friday.

Local emergency responders, including Norfolk police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), assisted in the investigation.