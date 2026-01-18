Attorney Chaim Bleicher of the Honenu legal organization sent a letter to the police demanding the prosecution of Arab youths who attacked a Jewish minor a week ago during a bus ride.

According to the complaint, the youths humiliated the minor, threatened him, and assaulted him, breaking his nose. Following the attack, the minor filed a police complaint against the assailants with the assistance of Attorney Bleicher.

In his letter, Bleicher described the severe attack: “My client, a 15-year-old kippah-wearing minor, was traveling on an Egged bus from Petah Tikva toward Haifa. At a certain point, eight Arab minors boarded the bus and harassed my client for many minutes-pulling at his bag, mocking him and his religious appearance, shouting slurs, including ‘slaughter the Jews.’"

“After long minutes of suffering, harassment, and implied threats, as the group began to get off the bus, they physically attacked my client with a punch that caused heavy bleeding to his face, raising concern that his nose had been broken. After disembarking, they also threw stones at my client while he was still inside the bus," Bleicher wrote.

Attorney Bleicher is demanding that the police prosecute the attackers: “This is a serious assault that constitutes terrorism in every sense. Eight Arabs terrorized and frightened a single Jewish child throughout a long bus ride and ultimately attacked him with severe violence. This was an antisemitic terrorist incident against a Jew based on his identity and appearance. This phenomenon must be addressed with utmost severity, and the case should be transferred to the prosecution for the filing of an indictment for causing grievous bodily harm under aggravated circumstances motivated by terrorism or racism."