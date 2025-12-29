A serious act of desecration involving sacred Jewish items was reported late Sunday night at the entrance to the Beit Yosef Synagogue on Gilboa Street in Givatayim.

According to police, a suspect riding a scooter arrived at the location carrying a bag containing tefillin and prayer books. The individual allegedly desecrated the items in full view of passersby before fleeing the scene.

Givatayim police units were dispatched and launched a search for the suspect, while investigators collected evidence and opened an inquiry to determine the circumstances of the incident.

Israel’s Chief Rabbis, Rabbi David Yosef and Rabbi Kalman Ber, expressed profound shock over the incident. In a joint statement, they said, “The heart breaks at the sight of prayer books, tefillin and prayer shawls that were desecrated and discarded in disgrace. An attack on what is sacred to Israel is an attack on the heart of the entire Jewish people, particularly in a place meant to foster unity, love of Israel, and mutual respect.”

The Chief Rabbis called on police and law enforcement authorities to act decisively to locate those responsible, bring them to justice, and ensure the full force of the law is applied.