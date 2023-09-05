Three people were injured on Monday night after a driver crashed into bar in Givatayim, located in the Gush Dan area, east of Tel Aviv.

United Hatzalah reported that the driver was moderately injured, and two young women were lightly injured. Volunteers from the organization, together with Magen David Adom paramedics, provided medical treatment to the driver and the two young women.

Eyewitnesses who were at the scene told Kan 11 News that as they were sitting outside the bar, they saw the vehicle approaching them quickly, and some of them were unable to escape before the collision.

Idan, an eyewitness to the incident, said, "There were shouts, at first we thought it was a terrorist attack, the driver got out of the vehicle saying 'everything is fine'." Another eyewitness said, "Two people were evacuated in an ambulance. The driver got out of the vehicle, said a few words and left."

The police are investigating the incident.