Thousands of haredi families in Bnei Brak, Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, Modi'in Illit, and Beitar Illit had to spend this past Shabbat without electricity in extreme heat.

This is not the first power outage in haredi concentrations recently near or on Shabbat itself. In some places, the power outage has occurred several times, and in others, the outage lasted for long periods during the hottest parts of the day.

Despite the promises of the Israel Electric Company to address the problem, it seems that the problem is more severe and requires government intervention.

Due to the repeated power outages, MK Moshe Roth (UTJ) commented today from the Knesset podium: "How does this happen again and again even though the issues have already been discussed in the Economy Committee and no one is taking care of it? Could it be that the haredi public is being discriminated against, and that is why the power outages specifically affected haredi areas and neighborhoods?"

Roth detailed the suffering of families who were without electricity for 30 hours in extreme heat and added that, in fact, even during the speech, there was a power outage in Beitar Illit.

"After all, there is a danger to lives here, and there may be serious cases of life-threatening situations for older people or toddlers without proper air conditioning in a heat wave."

"The power outages only happened in haredi cities, so no one is talking about it. No one is interested in this when it comes to such extensive damage to the haredi public," said MK Roth.

MK Roth concluded his remarks by demanding a thorough treatment of the problems. "We need to do everything so that such mistakes do not happen again in the State of Israel."