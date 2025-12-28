The government of Taiwan today (Sunday) welcomed Israel's decision to recognize the independence of Somaliland.

The Taiwanese Foreign Ministry stated that Taiwan, Israel, and Somaliland are "like-minded democratic partners sharing the values of democracy, freedom, and rule of law."

On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, and the President of the Republic of Somaliland signed a joint and mutual declaration.

“This declaration is in the spirit of the Abraham Accords, signed at the initiative of President Trump,” said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Prime Minister Netanyahu congratulated the President of Somaliland, Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdallah, and praised his leadership and commitment to promoting stability and peace. The Prime Minister invited the President to pay an official visit to Israel.

The President thanked Prime Minister Netanyahu for his historic declaration and expressed appreciation for the Prime Minister’s achievements in fighting terrorism and advancing regional peace.

“The Prime Minister thanks Foreign Minister Sa’ar, the Head of Mossad David Barnea and the Mossad, for their contribution to today's development and wishes the people of Somaliland success, prosperity, and freedom,” said the statement from Netanyahu’s office.

“The State of Israel plans to immediately expand its relations with the Republic of Somaliland through extensive cooperation in the fields of agriculture, health, technology, and economy,” it added.

Somalia, January’s president of the UN Security Council, on Saturday requested an urgent session on the issue of Israel's recognition of Somaliland. The discussion is expected to take place on Monday.

The European Union criticized Israel's recognition of Somaliland as an independent state, insisting that recognition of Somalia's territorial integrity is "key for peace and stability" in the region.

Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991, has enjoyed effective autonomy and relative peace and stability, but has failed to receive recognition from any other country besides Israel.