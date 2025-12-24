The newspaper Al-Sharq Al-Awsat reports, citing two informed Egyptian sources, that Egypt has no intention or motive to make any changes to the peace agreement signed with Israel in 1979. In a conversation with the newspaper, these sources stated that Egypt’s primary concern is the protection of its borders in line with national security needs.

Therefore, the sources noted, Egypt is working to increase the military presence in the Sinai Peninsula, particularly in areas close to the border with Israel, and to equip this force with advanced weaponry and technological means to improve border security.

These sources also said that Egypt is awaiting the outcome of the upcoming meeting later this month between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, believing that Trump will exert significant pressure on Netanyahu to meet Egypt's demands and take more meaningful action to ensure security calm in the Gaza Strip.

According to the sources, there is no need to alter the peace agreement in order to increase the size of the military force stationed in the Sinai Peninsula, as the annexes to the peace agreement allow flexibility on this matter according to security needs.

It was recently reported that the Egyptian military has deployed an advanced air defense system in the Sinai Peninsula, manufactured in China, with an interception range of up to approximately 300 kilometers.

Over the past year, Israeli security forces have uncovered large-scale smuggling operations of weaponry from Egypt into Israeli territory using drones.