The IDF confirmed on Friday evening that an Israeli civilian abducted earlier in the day near Jericho, in the Jordan Valley region, has been safely rescued.

According to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, security forces swiftly deployed to the area after receiving reports of the abduction. Search operations were launched immediately, while the Civil Administration worked to establish contact with the missing individual.

After communication was established, IDF troops successfully located and secured the woman, ensuring her safe transfer to Israeli authorities. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Channel 12 News reported that an Arab acquaintance brought the Israeli woman into a house in Jericho against her will. Palestinian Arabs arrived at the scene and the woman then fled the house, and contacted the Civil Administration. They located her and she was transferred to the IDF.

The IDF reiterated that Israeli civilians are prohibited by law from entering Area A, which is under full control of the Palestinian Authority, stressing that doing so poses significant risks to personal safety.

