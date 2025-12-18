Four progressive House Democrats have introduced a bill aimed at combatting antisemitism in the wake of the attack on Jews celebrating Hanukkah in Sydney and presenting an alternative to the Trump Administration's efforts combat antisemitism.

The Antisemitism Response and Prevention Act would demand a host of policy measures, including fully funding the federal Office of Civil Rights, while also repudiating the Trump administration’s tactics around antisemitism, which its progressive critics have said “weaponize” antisemitism. A significant portion of the bill's language is dedicated to criticizing the Trump Administration's efforts to combat antisemitism as well as the Heritage Foundation's Project Esther, which is dedicated to fighting antisemitism, rather than with the issue of antisemitism.

The bill also seeks to protect criticism of Israel "when not motivated by or expressed through antisemitic tropes or discrimination against Jews."

“We all witnessed in horror the antisemitic attack that took place this week in Sydney, Australia. In the wake of this tragedy, I am proud to lead this comprehensive, progressive, and critically important piece of legislation to combat the rising antisemitism in this country,” Rep. Jerrold Nadler, Congress’ most senior Jewish member and one of the bill’s sponsors, in a statement. “This bill shows that moderates and those aligned with the current Israeli government do not enjoy a monopoly over the fight against antisemitism and hate.”

In addition to Nadler, those sponsoring the bill introduced on Wednesday were Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, Maxwell Frost of Florida and Becca Balint of Vermont. Frost is the youngest member of Congress, while Balint is Jewish.

The bill borrows from the Biden administration’s plan to combat antisemitism. It would fully fund the Office for Civil Rights of the Department of Education, which handles federal antisemitism investigations in schools, and reopen some of its regional offices that were shuttered by the Trump administration.

The bill would also create a new position, titled the National Coordinator to Counter Antisemitism, whose duties would include navigating government-wide efforts to combat antisemitism.

“The terrorist attack against Jewish families in Sydney is a tragic example of how antisemitism is on the rise. As the grandchild of a man killed in the Holocaust, I personally know how attacks like this threaten our identity and community,” said Balint, a progressive who has been strongly critical of Israel during the war in Gaza.

“I am proud to co-lead this legislation to combat antisemitism in our country. This bill would provide resources to prevent and combat antisemitism in our communities and on college campuses,” she said. “It will also ensure strong Congressional oversight and guardrails to prevent any administration from politicizing antisemitism to further attack their opponents. Antisemitism is not just an attack on Jewish people- it is a threat to democracy and the safety of all communities.”

The bill would also mandate the installation of a Title VI coordinator on every college campus, a Democratic counter to the sweeping funding cuts to colleges that the Trump administration issued in its campaign against antisemitism last spring.

“Congress has a responsibility to ensure that Federal efforts to combat antisemitism are effective, evidence-based, and consistent with democratic values, and to prevent the weaponization of antisemitism concerns for ulterior political objectives,” the bill says.

The bill accuses the Trump Administration of "the conflation of criticism of Israeli government policies with antisemitism" in its approach to antisemitism on college campuses, and criticizes the administration's use of the widely accepted International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.

The new bill was welcomed by the liberal-leaning Jewish group Nexus Project, which launched during the war in Gaza as a progressive alternative to the Anti-Defamation League as the ADL consolidated around a view that anti-Zionism is antisemitism and an equal danger to other forms of anti-Jewish hatred.

“This bill reflects what the Nexus Project has long championed: that democracy and Jewish safety are inseparable,” said Jonathan Jacoby, the Nexus Project’s president and national director. “At a moment when some are exploiting Jewish fears to advance partisan agendas, Representatives Nadler, DeLauro, and Balint have shown that Congress can take antisemitism seriously while defending the democratic values that have historically kept Jewish Americans safe. We hope all Members of Congress will support this legislation.”