Cellcom customers on Thursday morning reported widespread issues with the company's internet services.

Among the complaints were reports that the company’s website and customer service were unavailable. According to cyber experts, the issue was related to a DNS failure.

Cellcom responded: "There is an issue affecting internet connectivity, which is impacting some of our customers. We apologize for the inconvenience and are taking all necessary measures to resolve the issue as quickly as possible." The issue was resolved about an hour later.

Earlier, the National Cyber Directorate warned that in recent hours, many citizens received English-language SMS messages attempting to solicit cooperation with Iranian entities. According to the Directorate, these were malicious messages aimed at deceiving or causing panic.

The Cyber Directorate advised ignoring the message entirely, blocking the number, marking it as spam, and not forwarding the message.