Dozens of Israeli actors have fallen victim to a phishing attack believed to originate from Iranian sources.

According to a statement from the National Cyber Directorate, the actors were asked to submit filmed auditions and sensitive personal information—including photos of ID cards and passports—after receiving emails posing as a casting call for a new film by a well-known director about Hamas’s deadly attack on October 7.

Subsequently, some of the recipients also received threatening messages attributed to Iran-linked actors.

The Cyber Directorate explained that the attack involved the compromise of an email inbox from which the fraudulent messages were sent. Recipients were asked to provide personal details, home addresses, and filmed documentation, ostensibly to participate in a cinematic project. Reports indicate that dozens of actors complied and submitted their information.

One actress told ynet that she received a message presented as an audition for a film by director Ari Folman about the October 7 events. She was asked to record a personal video explaining her suitability for the role and to attach identifying documents.

The Cyber Directorate warned that the submitted personal information could be used for fraud, identity theft, or other misuse. Victims are advised to promptly replace their ID and passport with the Population and Immigration Authority, change passwords across all online services, and enable two-factor authentication wherever possible. In addition, it is recommended to notify banks and credit card companies and closely monitor accounts for suspicious activity.

The Directorate urges anyone who receives similar messages to avoid sharing personal information and to report it through the National Cyber Directorate website or hotline.