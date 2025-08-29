Israeli singer Yuval Raphael, who came in second place in this year's Eurovision, found herself to be a victim of Israel's infamous late-night traffic this week.

Instead of waiting out the jam in her car, the singer decided to jam in a different sense. In a video posted to her social media, Raphael can be seen walking down the highway while singing and entertaining her fellow travellers.

At one point in the video, she approaches a car whose driver and passenger at first did not recognize her. After a moment, they asked: "You were in Eurovision?" After answering positively, the two were overcome with excitement.

Raphael, a survivor of the Hamas massacre at the Supernova Music Festival on October 7th, 2024, contended in this year's Eurovision contest, singing her song "New Day Will Rise." Although the jury, a panel of five music industry experts in each participating country, granted her only 60 points, she received 297 points in the public vote, boosting her up to second place with a total of 357 points.