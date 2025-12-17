Hundreds of mourners gathered on Wednesday at a Bondi synagogue to pay their final respects to Rabbi Eli Schlanger , one of the 15 people murdered on Sunday at a Hanukkah festival near Bondi Beach. The service took place just a few blocks from the site of the tragedy.

Rabbi Schlanger, 41, was the assistant rabbi of Chabad of Bondi and had recently become a father for the fifth time.

Born in Britain, he had lived in Sydney for the past 18 years, devoting himself to his community and outreach to Jewish inmates across the state. Mourners described him as selfless and deeply caring.

“We miss him dearly. He was there for everyone, he didn’t care whether you were wealthy or poor,” said Stan Gol, 44, outside the synagogue, according to Reuters.

Rabbi Yehoram Ulman , Rabbi Schlanger’s father-in-law and a senior rabbi in the Sydney community, repeatedly broke down as he eulogized Rabbi Schlanger.

“You became everything to me, my hands, my feet,” said Rabbi Ulman. “Your dedication to me knew no limits, I could rely on you for everything. You were my son, my friend, my confidant... to go a day without you seems impossible.”

Rabbi Yehoram Ulman eulogizes Rabbi Schlanger Mark Baker/Pool via REUTERS

Even as grief filled the synagogue, Rabbi Ulman urged Jews not to fear returning to Bondi Beach, declaring that local rabbis plan to hold a public candle lighting there this Sunday to mark the end of Hanukkah. “We will light eight candles at the scene of the tragedy,” he said.

The crowd of mourners spilled out onto the sidewalk, where dozens watched the livestream of the funeral on their phones, reported Reuters. Prayers in Hebrew and English were led by family members, including Rabbi Mendel Kastel, Rabbi Schlanger’s brother-in-law.

Among those present were New South Wales Premier Chris Minns, federal Opposition Leader Sussan Ley, and local MP Allegra Spender. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese did not attend but said earlier he would attend funerals if invited.