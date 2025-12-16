The Australian Coalition has announced the establishment of a new antisemitism, extremism, and counterterrorism taskforce following the deadly Bondi terror attack, as pressure increases on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to implement the recommendations of the antisemitism special envoy in full.

Opposition Leader Sussan Ley will lead the internal Coalition group, which is tasked with increasing oversight of the federal government’s response to antisemitism and examining national security vulnerabilities exposed by the attack, in which 15 people were murdered.

Authorities have confirmed that the father and son who carried out the shooting at the Hanukkah event were motivated by the Islamic State terror organization.

The taskforce will focus on how all recommendations put forward by antisemitism special envoy Jillian Segal can be “progressed, strengthened, and implemented.” The Coalition has not ruled out introducing private members’ bills if it believes further legislative action is required.

The group will also seek to identify shortcomings in law enforcement powers and engage directly with Jewish community leaders and organizations to improve security and rebuild confidence.

The taskforce includes Coalition frontbenchers Michaelia Cash, Jonno Duniam, James Paterson, Julian Leeser, Andrew Wallace, and Bridget McKenzie, and convened for the first time on Tuesday.

Ley said antisemitism posed a direct threat to Australians and required a strong response. “This is a national security issue,” she said. “It is not a debate about politics or slogans. It is about keeping Australians safe.”

She added that antisemitism had been “allowed to grow in plain sight,” describing the Bondi attack as a result of a failure to confront extremism early.

Prime Minister Albanese defended the government’s actions, stating that several of Segal’s recommendations were already being implemented. “We’ve legislated against hate speech, against Nazi symbols, legislated against doxxing,” he said, while also citing new education initiatives and funding for security and community programs.

The Department of Home Affairs is working with Segal on antisemitism training for staff involved in visa and citizenship decisions, including updated foundational and specialist guidance.

While the government has acted on some recommendations, it has yet to formally respond to all aspects of the report. Segal said further steps were needed, telling Sky News, “Of course, the report could have been acted on further and faster, but that doesn’t mean opportunity is lost.”