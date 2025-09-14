Bob Vylan's frontman, Pascal Robinson‑Foster, took the stage at Paradiso in Amsterdam with Palestinian flags behind him and mocked the memory of Charlie Kirk, who was murdered last week.

During the show, in front of an enthusiastic audience, he called Kirk, "a piece of s***." He opened the show with a question to the crowd, "Are there snipers in the hall?", in an initial attempt to mock the killing in Utah.

The frontman "dedicated" a song to him, saying that his pronouns are "was/were," and said, "If you talk s***, you will get banged. Rest in p*** Charlie Kirk, you piece of s***."

During the performance, Robinson‑Foster repeated his calls against the IDF, emphasizing, “They’re trying to put fear in us, like we’re not allowed to say it, like we can’t say it,” he said. “Naw, let that chant ring loud, from the UK to the Netherlands to Australia to America.”

He shouted on stage, "To hell with the Zionists. Go hunt them down in the streets."

The audience responded with cheers and waved Palestinian flags and pro‑Palestinian banners toward the stage. Some attendees even led the anti-Israel chants after receiving the microphone from the frontman.

Hanan Herzberger, chairman of the Central Jewish Council of the Netherlands, said, "The singer Bob Vylan's call from the stage, 'Go hunt them in the streets' is nothing but a call for another pogrom in Amsterdam, like the one we saw last year."