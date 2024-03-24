Following a discussion with Binyamin Regional Council chairman Israel Ganz and other settlement leaders, Major General Yehuda Fuchs, the head of the IDF's Central Command approved the construction of an emergency access road to the community of Dolev.

Ganz said, "We have put forward a number of demands relating to security and directly related to the infrastructure and roads in the area, especially in the Dolev settlement. We will follow up with the IDF to see that these things are implemented on the ground. We stand by this in our contacts with the Central Command and with the government ministers who promised to help."

The decision was made in light of the attack in which a terrorist opened fire on an Israeli minibus in the area of the Parsa Junction Junction in Binyamin, near the settlements of Dolev and Talmon. At the end of five hours of fighting, the terrorist was eliminated by a combat helicopter.

During the firefight, Sergeant First Class Ilay David Garfinkel was shot and killed by the sniper.

Garfinkel, 21, a resident of Sitria, near Rehovot, fought in the IDF's Duvdevan Unit, and fell during operational activity in the Ephraim Brigade Region.

Garfinkel was killed by sniper fire during the battle to eliminate a terrorist near the towns of Dolev and Talmon in the Binyamin Region. During that battle, another officer and soldier were severely injured, and five other soldiers suffered light and moderate injuries.