זירת הפיגוע תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

A Border Police officer was lightly injured in a ramming attack on Sunday at the Biddu checkpoint on Route 4368 near Givat Ze'ev, north of Jerusalem.

The terrorist was neutralized.

A four-year-old Palestinian Arab girl was treated and was pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.

MDA EMTs and paramedics are treating a woman around 20 years of age, in light condition with injuries to her limbs.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMTs Aharon Ben Arush and David Fima reported: "At the beginning of the incident, we provided initial treatment to a woman who suffered light injuries to her limbs. While we were treating her, a four-year-old girl was brought to us in critical condition, and after unsuccessful resuscitation attempts, her death was pronounced at the scene."