סוכל ניסיון הסתננות לגבעת זאב מתוך מצלמות האבטחה

An infiltration attempt into the town of Givat Ze'ev was foiled this week, after security cameras detected suspicious movement near the town fence. The forces dispatched to the scene acted quickly and captured the infiltrator.

The incident occurred in the evening hours, when the alert system warned of an unidentified presence in the buffer zone around the town fence. Within a short time, security forces arrived at the scene, located the suspect, and arrested him before he could enter the town area.

This is another case joining a series of infiltration attempts that were foiled thanks to advanced technology and the high readiness of the forces operating in the Givat Ze'ev region.

The head of the local council, Yossi Asraf, said following the incident, "The cameras proved themselves, and our forces showed again there is no room for mistakes when it comes to residents' security. We will continue to act uncompromisingly to ensure that all residents feel protected and safe in the town."