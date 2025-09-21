MK Tzvi Sukkot (Religious Zionism Party) has sent an urgent letter to the Chair of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, MK Boaz Bismuth (Likud), requesting the committee convene an emergency session and summon representatives from all relevant security agencies to formulate a comprehensive plan to stop weapons smuggling via drones from Egypt into Israel.

Sukkot’s letter comes after his inspection of the border area last weekend and reports received from security sources, which indicate a sharp increase in recent weeks in the number of drone smuggling incidents. The operations reportedly involve hundreds of drones carrying a significant volume of weapons and other military equipment.

The MK emphasized that this phenomenon poses “a severe security risk to the State of Israel and its citizens,” both because of the flow of weapons to criminal elements and the possibility that arms could reach terrorist organizations within Israel.

According to information gathered on the ground, no systemic or effective response has yet been developed by the IDF or the security establishment to address the growing threat.

Sukkot called for all relevant parties—particularly representatives from Israel’s security agencies, including the IDF, Shin Bet, Mossad, and Israel Police—to be summoned for a full briefing to assess the situation and devise measures to prevent these state-wide smuggling operations.

“This is an existential threat to the State of Israel. Until now, we were accustomed to smuggling through underground tunnels. Today, the tunnels are above the fence, through our airspace. This is a serious phenomenon that shifts the balance from within—the enemy is freely arming themselves with thousands of weapons aimed against us, all from within Israeli territory. We must declare a national war against this threat, gather all the relevant agencies around one table, and develop a plan to eliminate it,” Sukkot said.