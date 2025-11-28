US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that US Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom of Summersville, West Virginia, one of the National Guard members shot in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, has succumbed to her wounds.

“I must unfortunately tell you that just seconds before I went on, right now I heard that Sarah Beckstrom of West Virginia, one of the guardsmen that we're talking about, highly respected, young, magnificent person, started service in June of 2023, outstanding in every way, she's just passed away. She's no longer with us. She's looking down at us right now,” Trump said in a Thanksgiving call with US service members.

He added, “She was savagely attacked. She's dead. She's not with us. Incredible person. Outstanding in every single way, in every department. That's horrible.”

Trump also said that Andrew Wolfe, the second National Guard member who was shot, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

“As you know, the other young man is fighting for his life. He’s in very bad shape. He’s fighting for his life. And hopefully we’ll get better news with respect to him,” the President said.

The suspect in the shooting has been identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who entered the US in 2021, who is in custody and is also in critical condition after being shot by another service member.