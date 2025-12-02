Under the leadership of the Trump Administration, Israel has been chosen as one of eight key countries invited to a White House meeting on December 12, alongside Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and Australia.

The United States is advancing a broad initiative to strengthen supply chains for semiconductors, energy, and critical minerals - the foundational infrastructure behind the global race for AI. The initiative, led by US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth Jacob Helberg, is intended to reduce dependency on China and ensure a technological edge for free nations.

On the agenda will be securing critical minerals, collaboration in chip manufacturing, energy infrastructure for data centers and AI, and advanced logistics and resilient supply chains.

Israel’s invitation marks a dramatic shift in America's approach to Israel. In January 2025, the Biden Administration considered imposing restrictions on chip exports to Israel - and now Israel is becoming a partner at the core of Washington’s strategic supply chain architecture.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stated: “Israel is returning to the center of the global technological stage. Our joining the American initiative to build AI supply chains is a profound vote of confidence in the Israeli economy, in our high-tech industry, and in Israeli innovation. In an era where chips and critical minerals are the key to national security and economic growth, this cooperation strengthens our alliance with the United States and ensures Israel’s ability to continue leading in the global race.”