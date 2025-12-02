MK Michal Woldiger (Religious Zionist Party) voiced opposition to the current proposed Draft Law, stressing that she cannot support it unless significant amendments are introduced.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, she stated that the faction is working to formulate proposals to amend the law in a manner that will meaningfully advance the enlistment of the haredi population.

“I cannot sign it in good conscience,” Woldiger said. “There are clauses that must be corrected, added, or removed. Each of us in the faction is presenting proposals for improvement, and we intend to act together to revise the law and bring a sharper version that will achieve the desired outcome - drafting the haredim.”

She emphasized that the move is a substantive, not political, one. “I am not bringing left-right politics, coalition or opposition into this law. Its purpose is to draft the haredim - as combat soldiers, in combat-support roles, and in any position that strengthens our army. That is the sole objective before my eyes.”

Woldiger underscored that even the most comprehensive law would be ineffective without corresponding efforts in both the community and the military. “You cannot force someone to become a combat soldier. Even within Religious Zionism, there are those who strive to serve in combat roles and those who seek to lower their profile. A broad social process is essential.”

Responding to concerns of internal division within her faction, she said: “Both sides in the party share the same goal - the enlistment of the haredim, particularly in combat roles. We are not two camps, but one, united by our commitment to the army and the people.”

Finally, she dismissed claims that passing the law is essential to maintaining the government: “That is not the role of the law - to topple or preserve a government. I want everyone to serve, so my son won’t have to do another 400 days of reserve duty. That is unreasonable, and it can be changed.”

Watch the Hebrew video:

