The development of Israel's "Iron Beam" laser system is complete, and is scheduled to be delivered to the IDF on December 30, 2025, a Defense Ministry spokesperson announced Monday morning.

The announcement was made by Brig. Gen. (Res.) Dr. Daniel Gold, Head of the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D), at at the International DefenseTech Summit led by the IMOD’s DDR&D, in collaboration with the Blavatnik Cyber Research Center at Tel Aviv University.

In his statement, Dr. Gold further explained: "The Iron Beam laser system is expected to fundamentally change the rules of engagement on the battlefield. With development complete and a comprehensive testing program that has validated the system's capabilities, we are prepared to deliver initial operational capability to the IDF on December 30, 2025. Simultaneously, we are already advancing the next-generation systems."

"The defense-tech landscape has fundamentally shifted - startups are now competing directly with major defense contractors and winning. Recently, several startups competed against all major defense industries in a DDR&D procurement competition and were selected to supply the IDF with advanced attack UAV systems.

"In line with the Ministry's strategy, we are actively developing the next generation of technological surprises for future conflicts - across space, offensive, and defensive domains - and will operationalize them at the appropriate time. The DDR&D serves as a production engine for the next generation of game-changers, combining the capabilities and scale of major defense industries with the operational excellence demonstrated by startups throughout this war. This is the foundation of our strength moving forward."