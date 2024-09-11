Israel Railways has temporarily paused operations between Netanya and Herzliya, after an individual entered the train tracks at the Netanya railway station.

In a statement, Israel Railways reported that a person entered the area of the tracks, in violation of regulations, and was hit by a passing train. Emergency teams are at the scene.

"Due to the incident, train operations have temporarily been paused between the Netanya (from the north) and Herzliya (from the south) stations, and there are changes and delays in the train movement in the area," the statement read.

A spokesperson for Magen David Adom (MDA) said: "At 10:48a.m., we received a report to the MDA hotline in the Sharon Region regarding a female pedestrian who was hit by a train on the train tracks near the Netanya station."

"MDA paramedics reported a woman of about 40 who had no signs of life, and declared her death."