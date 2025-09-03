The Associated Press (AP) published two new satellite images this morning (Wednesday) from the area of the Dimona nuclear reactor, showing, according to the report, accelerated construction at the site and an expansion with a new complex.

According to the report, seven experts who examined the satellite images, dated July 5, 2025, believe that work at the reactor has accelerated, but they are divided on its purpose.

Some experts suggest it involves "the construction of a new heavy-water reactor," while others believe it is work to build a "nuclear weapons assembly facility."

The experts linked the construction to "Israel’s nuclear program" and noted that it is still at an early stage.